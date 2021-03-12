IHC maintains order suspending lawyers’ licences till 29th

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Thursday maintained its order till March 29, for suspension of 21 lawyers’ licences in misconduct case in IHC building attack matter.

A larger bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the misconduct case against 21 lawyers. The court directed the lawyers to submit affidavits regarding the matter till next date.

IHC chief justice remarked that everything should come to surface. He said the court had confidence in Bar and it should decide the fate of lawyers involved in IHC attack. Advocate Pir Fida pleaded before the court that they had not yet received the copy of complains and the answer could be submitted once it was received. Justice Minallah remarked, “It is trial of the entire system”. “The protesting lawyers were brought to the high court with speeches,” the top judge further said.