JI to abstain from voting in Senate chairman, deputy elections

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan has decided to abstain from voting in the Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections, which are scheduled to be held today (Friday).

“We would not vote to any of the candidates of the government and the opposition alliances. The JI believes that the government and the opposition are two sides of the same coin and their politics has nothing o do with the welfare of masses,” said JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim in a statement issued from Mansoora on Thursday.

The JI leaders earlier held consultations on the matter in a meeting under the chair of Sirajul Haq. It was unanimously decided that the JI senator would use his democratic right to stay away from the Friday’s voting, said Azim. Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan is the only senator representing the JI in the Upper House of parliament.