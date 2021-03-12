MQM-L’s Kehkashan running target killing group in Karachi from Texas: CTD

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s (MQM-L) Kehkashan Haider has been running a target killing network in Karachi, says Counter-Terrorism Department DIG Omar Shahid Hamid.
He was addressing a press conference with Rangers officials in Karachi on Thursday. The CTD DIG revealed that an intelligence-based operation was ongoing since 2017 when the Sindh Rangers had arrested a team of MQM-London target killers. It was found that Haider, who lives in Texas, United States, ran a target killing network in Karachi, Hamid said.