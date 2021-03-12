close
Fri Mar 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
March 12, 2021

MQM-L’s Kehkashan running target killing group in Karachi from Texas: CTD

Top Story

NR
News Report
March 12, 2021

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s (MQM-L) Kehkashan Haider has been running a target killing network in Karachi, says Counter-Terrorism Department DIG Omar Shahid Hamid.

He was addressing a press conference with Rangers officials in Karachi on Thursday. The CTD DIG revealed that an intelligence-based operation was ongoing since 2017 when the Sindh Rangers had arrested a team of MQM-London target killers. It was found that Haider, who lives in Texas, United States, ran a target killing network in Karachi, Hamid said.

Latest News

More From Top Story