MQM-L’s Kehkashan running target killing group in Karachi from Texas: CTD

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s (MQM-L) Kehkashan Haider has been running a target killing network in Karachi, says Counter-Terrorism Department DIG Omar Shahid Hamid.

He was addressing a press conference with Rangers officials in Karachi on Thursday. The CTD DIG revealed that an intelligence-based operation was ongoing since 2017 when the Sindh Rangers had arrested a team of MQM-London target killers. It was found that Haider, who lives in Texas, United States, ran a target killing network in Karachi, Hamid said.