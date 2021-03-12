Punjab govt to promote chip technology in 9 varsities

LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology (UET) organised a seminar “Skills Development in Micro and Nanoelectronics Design Technologies in the Universities of Punjab” here on Thursday. Punjab Minister for High Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz was the chief guest on this occasion. Punjab Minister for High Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz, on the occasion said that the importance of micro and nano chips in modern times could not be denied. To promote this technology in Pakistan, the Punjab government would promote chip technology in 9 universities of the province, he said and added in this regard, the UET had been given a special task. Apart from the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, UET Taxila, ITU Lahore and Islamia University Bahawalpur are also involved in the project to promote chip technology in Punjab.