Spring plantation drive at NUST

Islamabad: With the dearly anticipated Spring season ushering in, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) embraced the pleasant change in weather by kicking off a massive plantation drive at its main campus here.

Maj Gen (r) Jahangir Khan, NUST Pro-Rector Planning & Resources, inaugurated the eco-friendly campaign by planting a Citrus tree. He was flanked by an overwhelming number of students, faculty and university officials, who together planted over 400 tree saplings of citrus, fig, loquat, pine and olive at the area earmarked for this year’s campaign.

More than 3,000 trees will be planted during the campaign, taking the overall count of trees around the campus to over 100,000. Speaking at the occasion, the Pro-Rector eulogised NUST horticulture team for their spirited efforts over the years to transform the main campus from a barren piece of land into a lush green site to behold. He also encouraged the participants to enthusiastically take part in the drive and extend its scope to their homes and neighbourhoods.