Sindhâ€™s union councils given three days to link up with Nadra

Sindhâ€™s local government secretary has given all the union councils of the province three days to link up with the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) for providing vital public services, such as the issuance of computerised birth and death certificates, to the residents in their respective jurisdictions.

Syed Najam Ahmed Shah issued the ultimatum during a meeting that he chaired at his office on Wednesday. He warned that the relevant officials would be taken to task in case of further delay in connecting the UC offices with the Nadra database.

Shah said that the availability of computers and internet connections should be ensured at the UC offices, and that the online portal should be made functional after linking up with Nadra.

He ordered the officials concerned to issue a show-cause notice to the local governmentâ€™s regional director in Tando Muhammad Khan for demonstrating slackness in this regard. Some other officials of the LG department have also been issued a final warning with the order to rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Shah directed the secretaries of the UCs and the regional directors to immediately start the work for digitising the official records on an emergency basis, otherwise strict departmental action would be taken against them.

He said that the utmost transparency, dedication and honesty should be observed by the officials of the LG department while discharging their duties so as to serve the public in the best possible manner.

He also said that the best efforts were being made to further the process of

digitisation so as to ensure maximum transparency and improvement in the working of the LG department, with the aim to make it a model department of the provincial government.