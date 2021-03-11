PSF announces new dates for CAS squash events

ISLAMABAD: The $30,000 CAS International Squash Championship and $12,000 International Women’s Squash Championship became the next victims of the Covid-19 pandemic after postponement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) recently as the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Wednesday called for readjustment in dates of both the events.

Following the latest instructions received from the PSA, the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has been allotted time window of May 31 to June 4 for the international events instead of April 5-9 finalised earlier.

“The recent Covid-19 hike in special context with the PSL VI postponement has led to readjustment in the dates for two international events. The PSA was keeping a close eye on the developments and has approached us following the PSL’s postponement, instructing us to readjust the dates. Now we have decided to come up with new dates i.e. May 31-June 4 and communicated the same to the PSA. Hopefully, we would be in a position to hold the men and women events on the new dates,” a PSF official said.

The official added that the PSL’s timely completion would have helped the PSF to hold these events on time.

“Due to sudden postponement of the PSL, fears turned out to be the reason for the new dates. We have been waiting for the CAS Open that was scheduled to be held last year. Both the events will be staged simultaneously according to the new dates. The success of the Southern Punjab League and a couple of $6000 events have helped Pakistan case,” the official said.

The Asian Squash Federation (ASF) has already awarded the Asian Senior Individual Championship to Pakistan from August 25-29 this year. The event will follow the Asian Team Championship to be held from 17-21 August in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

To a question about foreign players’ participation in the CAS International event, the official said that response from the players was encouraging.

“It all depends on the Covid-19 situation at that time. But the way foreign players traveled to Pakistan and played league here, there are good chances that several international players may go on to compete in the event.”