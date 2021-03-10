Second edition of Pashto book launched

MARDAN: The launching ceremony of the second edition of the book titled “Bal Mashaloona” authored by a prominent lawyer, nationalist leader, poet and writer late Sher Ali Bacha was held at the residence of Ejaz Hoti advocate.

Prominent poet and intellectual Dr Israr was the chief guest on the occasion. Ejaz Hoti advocate presided over the function. A large number of poets and politicians, including

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) leader Malik Riaz Khan, Dr Mohammad Ali, Dr Gulmar Jan, Salam Kamal, Jahangir Khan, Rasan Khan, PML-N’s Dauwlat Khan advocate, ANP’s Imran Manduri, JUI’s Roman Hakeem, QWP’s Inayat Khan, JI’s Muslim Shah Aryani advocate, poet Faz-ul-Wahab Fazi, Noor Rahman Sahar, Nazeef Khan and others attended the event.

The speakers paid rich tributes to the nationalist leader and highlighted the efforts of late Sher Ali for the rights of Pakhtuns.