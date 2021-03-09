Video scandal involving Ali Haider Gilani: ECP accepts PTI’s request, fixes petition for today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission has accepted the request of PTI and fixed its petition regarding the alleged video scandal, involving ex-PM Yusuf Raza Gilani’s son Ali Haider Gilani, for hearing on March 9 (today).

Earlier, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf filed another petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday for urgent hearing and decision in the alleged video scandal, involving ex-PM Yusuf Raza Gilani’s son. In this connection, PTI legislators -- Farrukh Habib, Malika Bokhari and Kanwal Shauzab -- visited the Election Commission Secretariat here and filed the application.

Talking to reporters outside the Election Commission, Farrukh, while quoting the Constitution and the Elections Act, 2017, said on the pattern of Daska-75 by-poll issue, their petition should be taken up immediately on March 9 for hearing. He said already 6-7 days had passed while hearing was fixed for March 11.

He referred to the laws pertaining to the corrupt practices and inducement of voters, allegedly done by Ali Haider Gilani and Maryam Nawaz ahead of the Senate elections and it was evident from the poll result from Islamabad, wherein PTI’s Fauzia Arshad won by getting 174 votes and Hafeez could get only 164 votes.

The PTI lawmaker charged that Gilani’s son was seen in the video, explaining to MNAs how to waste their votes and making deal with them and facilitating their contact with the Sindh minister for provision of funds to them.

“This was the reason why the opposition was against open and traceable voting in the Senate polls. No matter is more important than this. So, we request the Election Commission to start hearing and give decision on merit, as the opposition had stolen the Senate polls and harmed the democratic process,” he argued.

He wondered how could Gilani be allowed now to move forward and contest the Senate Chairman election, when there was a petition pending against him of stealing (votes).

Speaking on the occasion, Bokhari noted that there was no need even for a petition for the Election Commission, saying it enjoyed vast powers to take action against these corrupt practices and corruption.

“Gilani is already a disqualified PM and named in a Toshakhana case and above all, he stole the confidence and vote of the people. Therefore, the Election Commission is urged to fulfill its constitutional duty in this context,” she said.

MNA Kanwal Shauzab contended that the Election Commission should show seriousness and avoid double standards with regard to this particular case and referred to how a voice was raised in wee hours and then within two days the commission had announced a decision of re-poll in Daska. She also requested that till the decision in this particular matter was announced, the Senate chairman poll be delayed.