There is a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases with country reporting its highest number of deaths (75) from the virus in a single day in the current year. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been postponed indefinitely. I fail to understand why schools are open. And unlike other schools in Islamabad where students can choose between online and on-campus classes, a well-known private school in the capital isn’t offering the option of online classes. If given a choice, we, the parents, will surely opt for online classes for the safety of our children. There is no denying that children are carriers of the virus. So, it isn’t wise to take a chance and send them to schools.

It is ironic that while, on one hand, the relevant authorities are asking people to take precautionary measures and be careful as there is a third wave of the virus, they aren’t doing anything about schools. I request the concerned authorities to kindly revisit this policy and immediately shut down schools to avoid an increase in the infection rate as it is very important to stay safe.

Sheikh Taimur Nawaz

Islamabad