Nowshera’s student excels in naat contest

NOWSHERA: A student of the Government Higher Secondary School No 2 Nowshera Cantt has stood first in the naat contest and qualified for the national completion.

According to the principal of the school, Hafiz Ishtiaq Ahmad, the naat competition was organized at the Pak-Australia University in Abbottabad. The contestants were from eight educational boards of the province. Amir Hamza, a pre-medical second year student, excelled in the naat contest and was adjudged the best among all the contestants from KP.

Amir Hamza attributed the honour to his love for the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him), the guidance of his teachers and prayers of his parents. He hoped to get distinction in the national level naat completion as well scheduled to be held in the federal capital.