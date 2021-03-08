‘PM’s trust vote tantamount to hoodwinking people’

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said on Sunday that taking a vote of confidence from the National Assembly was tantamount to hoodwinking the masses.

“The prime minister has been continuously crying not to let go the thieves and robbers but in fact, all the thieves and robbers had gathered around him in the guise of sugar, flour, cigarette, IPPs and other mafias,” he said while addressing the last session of a two-day congregation held at Ahya ul Uloom Madrassa in Balambat here. JI deputy chief Maulana Muhammad Ismail, provincial secretary general Abdul Waasi and deputy secretary general Maulana Hidayatullah also spoke on the occasion.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad said the prime minister claimed that a total of 178 members had reposed confidence in him but it too was suspicious. Imran Khan was a PM with a total of 162 members, without those 16 votes which were sold, he said, adding by taking the vote of confidence from those who sold their votes, the PM had murdered all ethics and democracy, making suspicious both the confidence vote and the PM.

Mushtaq Ahmad said the uncontrolled price hike had made life miserable for the commoners and the prices of daily use items go further up whenever the PM takes a notice of the price hike in the country.

He said the government was passing the FATF-made laws from the parliament, which he said was the worst form of subjugation. He said the JI would unite the disappointed and worried masses and would get them rid of exploitative rulers.