People are talking about

-- the fact that when politicians and other persons in power speak on television they are the focus of many cameras and while they are speaking or interacting with each other, their body language is also being recorded, which may be contrary to the words spouting from their mouth. People say it would be a good idea if those who are debating the senate elections view recordings of the session and read the body language of the main characters.

-- the report that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued a notice to a drama serial for not being in accordance with its code of conduct. People say the serial is based on reality and exposes viewers to the dark elements of society, while addressing sensitive social issues, so it is better that the viewers are aware of them and as long as the scenes are not graphic, why should it be a policy to hide the truth.

-- the sad fact that in our country, those who are in charge of government run enterprises often make hasty decisions to import expensive vehicles and other machinery without first checking their suitability for the conditions prevailing in the country, like roads and other infrastructure. People say a case in point is the fleet of fourteen CNG busses imported by the previous government for public transport which have been left to rust and rot in Rawalpindi because they were unsuitable.

-- the constant utterances by the local administrations that the use of plastic bags will be strictly monitored and users and sellers fined but their use goes on because no serious action is taken and the few persons who are caught or fined just go on with business as usual. People say unless the government is serious and bans the production of the bags without fear of the consequences that thousands will be out of jobs, their use will continue.

-- the hide and seek that went on during the celebration of the spring festival Basant -- and is still going on -- between the law enforcers and the diehard fans of kite flying and what an exercise in futility it is. People say kite flying is an ancient tradition and it cannot be eliminated, so it’s better to find a viable solution rather than making law enforcers look helpless while wasting time which could be utilised to catch real criminals.

-- the debate on the shifting of the Walton Airport with supporters stressing that the site should remain as it is because of its historic significance and arguing that Lahore is already a concrete jungle and buildings will make it worse, while the government and business community say it’s a waste of good land and turning it into a business hub will be beneficial for the country. People say surely sane minds can come up with a solution that makes all parties happy.

-- the problem faced by many Pakistanis who buy from an online shopping website, as the parcels are sorted by Pakistan Post and some are held back by customs on genuine grounds, some get delivered, while a large number disappear. People say some dishonest persons take these items and sell them online by putting videos on YouTube and asking viewers to contact them, so this rampant illegal business must be stopped, otherwise sellers will soon stop selling items to Pakistanis. – I.H.