5-member Hindu family found slaughtered in their house

MULTAN: Five members of a Hindu family were found dead with their throats slit with some sharp-edged weapon in their house in Abu Dhabi Colony, Chak No 135-P, 15-kilometre away from Rahim Yar Khan city, on Friday.

Police have recovered murder weapons including a knife and an axe. Four members of the Hindu family including a boy, two girls and their mother were slaughtered in mysterious circumstances.

The police claimed the killer was the family head, Ram Chand, who slit throats of his wife, three children over suspicion that his wife had illicit relations.

Those murdered were identified as 12-year-old Prem Kumar, 10-year-old Anjali and four-year-old Aneeqa. Their mother was identified as Lakshmi Mai. Ram Chand was also found in critical condition, who later succumbed to his wounds at Shaikh Zayed Hospital, police said.

The complainant, Terath Ram, a brother of Lakshmi Mai, lodged his complaint stating that his brother-in-law, Ram Chand, slit throats of his family members over suspicions.

Family sources said Lakshmi Mai used to tease her husband often with complains of lack of financial resources to spend a reasonable life.

Social activist Birbal Das in Rahim Yar Khan told The News Ram Chand was a Meghwal Hindu and he was 35-36 years old. He was running a tailoring shop for a long time. He was a peaceful man and living a happy life, and the incident was quite shocking for everyone.

South Punjab Additional Inspector General Police Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal ordered for speedy investigation into the killings and sought detailed report from the police concerned.

The Rahim Yar Khan police submitted an initial report, claiming that the family head had slit throats of all his family members and himself. Rahim Yar Khan Airport Police Station registered the FIR No 41/21 and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and directed the authorities concerned to arrest the culprits at the earliest.