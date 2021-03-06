Punjab University wins Inter University Women’s Football title

LAHORE: Punjab University Women’s Football Team won the All Pakistan Inter University Women’s Football Championship 2021 organised by Higher Education Commission.

In the final match played at NED University of Engineering and Technology, Punjab University Women’s Team defeated traditional rivals Lahore College for Women University 5-1. Punjab University won the title for the fifth time in a row.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor EED University of Engineering and Technology Professor Dr. Soroush Hashmat Lodhi presented the trophy to the winning team. He lauded the Punjab University Women’s Football Team Captain Sedrah and Manager Shahid Butt for their excellent performance.