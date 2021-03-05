Take Lt-Gen Durrani’s name off ECL: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday ordered removal of name of former ISI chief Lt Gen Asad Durrani (retd) from the Exit Control List (ECL), reports Geo News.

After hearing arguments from all parties to the case, the IHC Chief Justice, Athar Minallah, ruled that Durrani has the same rights as any other ordinary citizen, adding that there was no basis to keep his name on the no-fly list.

The IHC chief justice said that Durrani’s name was included in the ECL as it was said that an inquiry involving the former DG ISI was underway at that time. "According to the records, no such inquiry is underway at present. The petitioner is a three-star retired general and [former] director-general Inter-Services Intelligence,” added Justice Minallah, saying that he has the right to freedom of movement.

The judge wondered if the federal government could place anyone's name on the ECL at will. The additional attorney-general (AAG) said that a notice should be issued to the Ministry of Defence representative, and a reply should be sought from him regarding the matter.

The judge responded by telling the AAG that there was no need to do so, adding that since no fresh inquiry against the former DG ISI was currently pending, there is no justification to include his name in the ECL. Chief Justice Athar Minaullah then ordered the removal of Asad Durrani's name from the ECL, and adjourned the hearing of the case.