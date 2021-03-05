Shocking facts

It was shocking to learn that a large number of healthcare workers in our country are not ready to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19. The lack of trust showed by these healthcare workers – who have seen how the virus wreaked havoc in the country – is concerning. It just shows how much misinformation has been spread among people. Healthcare workers should have been the first one to encourage people to get the vaccine. They should have shared the stories of Covid-19 ICUs and asked people to not take the virus lightly. It is indeed quite shocking that the people who are responsible for leading the fight against the virus are unsure about the vaccine.

Mahnoor Imtiaz

Karachi