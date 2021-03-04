Germany’s AfD under surveillance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: Germany’s domestic security agency has placed the far-right AfD under surveillance for posing a threat to democracy, parliamentary sources said on Wednesday, dealing a blowto the anti-immigration party in a big election year. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) has classified the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as a "suspected case" of ties to right-wing extremism, the sources told AFP. The decision, made late last week according to a report in Der Spiegelweekly,will allowintelligence agents to shadow the party, tap its communications and possibly use undercover informants.—AFP