Dr. Rashid Amjad’s death condoled

Islamabad: Chairman of the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Dr. Yousuf Khushk has condoled the death of renowned novelist, critic and educationist Dr. Rashid Amjad.

In a condolence message, he said Dr Rashid Amjad was a self-made man, who achieved prominence among his contemporary writers through hard work, intelligence and constant practice.

"As a novelist and critic, Dr. Rashid Amjad was one of the most prominent figures in the literary scene," he said.

The PAL chairman said Dr. Rashid Amjad was a very active and literary personality.

He said the effects of thematic and stylistic changes in fiction since the 1960s can be felt in his fiction. More than a dozen of his legendary collections have been published. Dr. Yousuf prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high position in Paradise and grant patience to those who are left behind.