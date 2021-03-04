Dr. Rashid Amjad’s death condoled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Chairman of the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Dr. Yousuf Khushk has condoled the death of renowned novelist, critic and educationist Dr. Rashid Amjad.
In a condolence message, he said Dr Rashid Amjad was a self-made man, who achieved prominence among his contemporary writers through hard work, intelligence and constant practice.
"As a novelist and critic, Dr. Rashid Amjad was one of the most prominent figures in the literary scene," he said.
The PAL chairman said Dr. Rashid Amjad was a very active and literary personality.
He said the effects of thematic and stylistic changes in fiction since the 1960s can be felt in his fiction. More than a dozen of his legendary collections have been published. Dr. Yousuf prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high position in Paradise and grant patience to those who are left behind.