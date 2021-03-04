Haripur Premier League from 6th

HARIPUR: The Haripur Premier League will start at the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Railway Cricket ground , said Majid Ali Shah, the event organiser during the signing ceremony held here on Wednesday.

The financiers of the teams who included Malik Adeel Awan on behalf of Soka Gladiators, Taimur Khan for Darwesh Badshah, Qamar Fareed for Khalabat Pakhtuns, Faisal Turk for Turk Warriors and Kamran Ashraf for Real-Time TIP, signed the agreement with the event organisers for the second edition of the league.

Malik Ashiq Awan, president, Hattar Industrialists Association, distributed the tournament kits among the captains of six participating teams. The players presented a gymnastic show while local singers performed on the occasion.