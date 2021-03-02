PIMS doctors’ team conducts checkup of Zardari

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A medical board of doctors from PIMS Islamabad, conducted medical checkup of the former president and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House Islamabad on Monday. The team recommended a few essential tests after the checkup which lasted about an hour.