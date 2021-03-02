close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2021

PIMS doctors’ team conducts checkup of Zardari

ISLAMABAD: A medical board of doctors from PIMS Islamabad, conducted medical checkup of the former president and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House Islamabad on Monday. The team recommended a few essential tests after the checkup which lasted about an hour.

