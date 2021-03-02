No buildings for students of two govt schools in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The students of two government schools which were demolished by the Wapda to create a road to link the 4,320-megawatt Dasu Hydropower Project with the Kamila town, have been receiving education in a miserable condition for the last one year.

“The Wapda has pulled down buildings of two schools but failed to reconstruct them at an appropriate alternative piece of land, resulting in management holding classes under the open sky,” Maulana Waliullah Toheed told reporters in Dasu the district headquarters of Upper Kohistan on Monday.

Flanked by a group of locals, he said the Wapda had grounded the government Primary school and government high school in the Suo area as the buildings were coming in the way of a road being built to link the Dasu Hydropower Project with the Kamila town.