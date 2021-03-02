Livestock farm sealed for using banned injections

HARIPUR: The officials of KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority have sealed a livestock farm and imposed fine on three others for using banned injections to get more milk, said Assistant Director Tahir Habib while talking to newsmen here on Monday.

He said the officials conducted surprise visits to different livestock farms on the peripheries of Haripur city on public complaints and found the owners administering oxytocin injection for milking cows and buffaloes.

The official said the injection was hazardous for human health and the government has banned its use but the farm owners were using them illegally. He said 40 vials of oxytocin injection were recovered and confiscated during the actions and the livestock farm was sealed under Section 14-1(c) and (h) of the KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Act of 2014. The official said three other farm owners were fined while warning notices were served on over a half dozen farm owners.