Sanctity wins Quetta Cup, Royal Nawab records surprising win

LAHORE: Sanctity won the Quetta Cup as was expected but Royal Nawab surprised everyone with a gallop wide enough for Trace Hit Cup victory here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

The day started with the favourite Tatla Prince winning the opening plate race while Zaman Sahib settled for second position but the third place taken by Trick and Treat was entirely out of thoughts.

In the second race, favourite Tatla Pride, the stable mate of previous race winner, brought second win for the owner. But the remaining positions won by Merchant Of Venus and Victory Free were quite surprising.

The first upset of the day came in the third race when Khadim surprised everyone with a clear win while Prince Of Arab and Zandora as was predicted were second and third, respectively.

The fourth race was Quetta Cup and favourite Sancitity was the ultimate winner, but big surprises came from Amazing Runner at second place and Banaras Prince at third position.

The Trace Hit Cup, which was the fifth race, saw Royal Nawab racing above all to be the winner. Mr Gondal which was favourite was pushed to second place and to the surprise of all Fantastico was third.

In the sixth and final race of the day, Ask Me came up with another upset of the day with Faizi Choice coming second surprisingly and Master Prince was third.

Meanwhile, an LRC official denied taking a single penny from horse owners and made it clear that WASA was now charging the club for even the tubewell bore. He said that Rs400,000 as aquifer charges per month was being paid to WASA. “We, the club, are paying Rs50,000 while the rest of the amount is shared by the owners,” he said and added that they were compelled to share the costs with the owners.