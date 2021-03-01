Uzbek envoy visits KEMU

LAHORE: Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Aibak Arif and Ambassador of Pakistan in Uzbekistan Syed Ali Asad Gilani visited King Edward Medical University, Lahore, to discuss the bilateral cooperation.

KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal highlighted the academic, research and other projects of the university. He briefed the visitors about 160 years of excellence of KEMU in medical profession.

Prof Balquis Shabbir gave a briefing on the Department of Telemedicine established under the directions of Punjab Governor/KEMU Chancellor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. On the occasion, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan said that it was a matter of pride for him to come to Lahore and visit the world's historical prestigious medical institution. He thanked the KEMU chancellor for facilitating this visit.

A memorandum of understanding is planned to be signed in future. “We would like to hold webinars and seminars on issues of mutual interest which would expand bilateral relations. The services of King Edward Medical University in the field of Telemedicine are unprecedented and commendable. Establishment of the Telemedicine Department is an innovative step, role model and an example for all,” said the Uzbek envoy.

Ambassador of Pakistan in Uzbekistan Syed Ali Asad Gillani said, "It is an honour for me to visit KEMU. We must move forward with mutual cooperation at all levels in the future."

Mayo Hospital MS Dr Iftikhar Ahmed highlighted the services rendered by the hospital for the suffering humanity especially during the corona pandemic and thanked the distinguished guests for visiting the university. On behalf of the faculty of KEMU, shields were presented to the guests by the VC. Ambassador Aibak Arif also presented a shield to the Vice Chancellor, and all posed for a group photograph in the end.