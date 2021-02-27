close
Sat Feb 27, 2021
N
Newsdesk
February 27, 2021

Ambani Asia's richest person

National

N
Newsdesk
February 27, 2021

MUMBAI: India’s Mukesh Ambani is back to being the wealthiest person in Asia, foreign media reported. Despite a brutal week for markets, his Reliance Industries Ltd. was relatively unscathed as it said it would spin off its oil-to-chemicals business into an independent unit. With a net worth of about $80 billion, Ambani is again richer than Zhong Shanshan, whose bottled-water company tanked a record 20% this week. The Chinese tycoon is worth $76.6 billion, down more than $22 billion from a peak just last week, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Ambani spent most of the past two years leading the ranking of Asia’s richest people, taking over from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Jack Ma.

