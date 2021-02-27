Free medical camp held in Charsadda

PESHAWAR: A free medical camp was held at a hospital in Charsadda. A press release said that the medical camp was held at Darul Rahmat Hospital in Charsadda.

Sanaullah Khan, administrator of the hospital, said that efforts were being made to provide free of charge medical services to needy patients.

Mohammad Hanif Khattak, Director General, Civil Defence of Pakistan, inaugurated the free medical camp.

Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the hospital for serving the poor people. He said that one did not need any position of authority to serve humanity rather it needed a kind heart to work with devotion within available resources.