Rs160m scholarships distributed to students at Awkum: official

MARDAN: Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) has released Rs160 million as scholarships to the deserving students.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq said that the university was focussing on scholarships for deserving students. “We are considering a plan to ensure a scholarship to every 5th student of the university in the future,” he added.

He said that in this period, Awkum was ranked number one in Pakistan by Times Higher Education. “The university was ranked at 300 globally, 24 in Asia and 3rd in South Asia using the research and citation data. No university has ever accomplished such a remarkable accomplishment in the history of the country,” he said.

He observed that the missing facilities would soon be made available as quality of education would never be comprised. He presented the performance of the officers and faculty of the university.

He said Awkum also has launched Learning Management System (LMS) during Covid-19 and will launch LMS App of the university soon.