Qureshi, Iraqi minister call for promoting bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Iraqi Defence Minister Jumaah Enad Saadoon on Friday discussed overall situation in the region and reaffirmed the mutual desire to further promote and solidify existing bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Qureshi underscored the importance accorded by Pakistan to its fraternal ties with Iraq, said the Foreign Office in a statement.

Stressing the need for frequent high-level exchanges between the two countries, the foreign minister hoped that the visit of the Iraqi minister would help diversify and deepen collaboration between the two countries in the fields of defence and defence production.

Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s support for sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity of Iraq. “Pakistan and Iraq enjoy warm and friendly ties, rooted deep in shared faith, values and culture,” it said, adding: “Both countries cooperate closely in regional and multilateral fora.”

The Iraqi defence minister is on a four-day visit to Pakistan till February 27. The visit is expected to bolster defence cooperation between the two countries, according to the Foreign Office.

The Iraqi defence minister also called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and lauded the professionalism of Pakistani armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

According to a statement of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of bilateral professional interest and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

Both the sides also deliberated on prevailing international and regional security environment. Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.