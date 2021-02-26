CM asked to take notice of substandard flour supply in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The residents of Charsadda on Thursday asked Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to take notice of substandard and unhygienic wheat flour being supplied across the district.

A number of people complained that substandard and unhygienic flour was being supplied, which had caused various stomach diseases among the residents.

They said that the quality of flour made from wheat supplied by the government on subsidised rate was of very poor quality.

They said that they were compelled to buy substandard flour due to poverty and price-hike but the staple food was now causing them various diseases because of its unhygienic condition.

Inside sources in a number of flour mills in the district said that production of bran and superfine flour from government wheat was allowed but some millers extracted bran, superfine and fine flour from wheat to get high profit.

This illegal practice of millers, they added, affected the quality and taste of flour and caused various stomach diseases.

It may be mentioned that Advisor to Chief Minister on Food Mian Khaliqur Rahman visited the district recently and cancelled the official wheat quota of four mills for the poor quality of flour production. However, the quota was restored a few days ago.

More than a dozen of flourmills in Charsadda are provided 1284 bags of wheat daily at official rates by the Food Department, out of which a total of 4680 bags of 20kg are produced by the Food Mills Administration. Flour is supplied to designated dealers where the flour is supplied to the public at official rates.