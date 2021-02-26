Traders seek govt help in solving issues with FBR

Rawalpindi: President of Anjuman-e-Tajran Allahabad, Syed Suleman Haider Shah has appealed to high level officials of the government to help in solving problems of businessmen of his area with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), says a press release.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad Press Club on Thursday, Syed Suleman threatened that the traders would hold protest outside FBR Rawalpindi office as they had become extremely tense due to pressure of the tax authority. He said that officials of FBR are sending Rs5 million tax notices to small traders which not only create panic but also make businessmen psychological and heart patients. He said FBR officials sent these notices five time in one month which tantamount to harassment. He said that the businessmen want to pay full tax.