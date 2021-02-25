‘NAB committed to logical end of mega corruption cases’

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday said that NAB is absolutely committed to the logical conclusion of mega corruption cases by utilising all its resources and by adopting the “Accountability for All” policy.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review performance of regional bureaus of anti-graft body at NAB Headquarters. During the meeting, it was informed that on the directions of the NAB chairman, the cases of NAB are vigorously pursued by NAB Investigation Officers (IOs) and Prosecutors in the courts.

It was informed that Accountability Court Karachi has announced judgment in reference No 02/2018. The accused Nisar Moari, Sultan Qamar, Imran Afzal, Haji Wali Muhammad Shaukat Hussain and Abdul Manan were granted 7 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and fine of Rs10 million each and 2 years additional in case of failure to pay fine, except accused Abdul Manan, who is absconding, was awarded 3 years. Accused Nisar Morai further awarded 4 years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs0.5 million.

It was informed that the Accountability Court Lahore has announced judgment in reference No 26/2007, whereby the accused Adnan Qayyum and Suleman Farooq were sentenced for 7 years of rigorous imprisonment along with the fine of Rs3 million and Rs4.2 million each. It was further informed that the respected Accountability Court Lahore has announced judgment in reference no 06/2019 whereby the accused Allaudin was sentenced for 3 years of rigorous imprisonment along with the fine of Rs16.708 million. During the meeting, it was informed that respected Accountability Court Quetta has announced judgment in reference 06/2017 whereby accused Talat Ishaq was sentenced for 5-year rigorous imprisonment with fine amount of Rs4,11,06,644. Moreover, accused Saima Talat was sentenced for 6-month rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs15,44,341. The assets/properties of both the accused persons are forfeited/confiscated in favour of state and if the amount of fine is not paid by the accused persons, the same can be realised by disposing of their properties by NAB. Moreover, it was further informed that the respected Accountability Court Quetta has announced judgment in reference No 05/2005 whereby the accused Khalid Shamim was sentenced for 4-year rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs1 million. While, accused Abdul Ghani was sentenced for 4-years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs6.4 million. In case of default, further 3 months of rigorous imprisonment will be served by both accused persons.

During the meeting, it was further informed that respected Accountability Court Hyderabad has announced judgment in reference No 02/2007/H, whereby the accused persons Mushtaq Ahmed Qureshi & Wali Dad Khoso were sentenced for 5-years rigorous imprisonment along with the fine of Rs2 million and rigorous imprisonment of one year along with fine of Rs2 million respectively.