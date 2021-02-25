close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
February 25, 2021

Punjab Minister instructs PCTB to fix final timeline for issuance of NOCs to private publishers

Top Story

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has instructed the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) to fix the final timeline for issuance of NOCs to private publishers for publishing the books under the single national curriculum. He was chairing the maiden meeting of the committee formed by the Punjab chief minister to resolve the issues between Punjab Board of Curriculum and Textbook Board and private publishing houses.

