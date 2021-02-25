Hidden 12th-century hammam found in Seville!

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SEVILLE, Spain: They had only just begun renovating the bar in Seville when they made a startling discovery: the building housed a perfectly preserved 12th-century hammam, its walls covered with beautiful paintings.
What tipped them off was a star-shaped skylight that emerged within the first few blows of a hammer when the work first began inside Giralda, a bar in the heart of this southern Spanish city.
The discovery was “completely unexpected”, explained Alvaro Jimenez, the archaeologist assigned to monitor all such renovation works undertaken near Seville’s Cathedral, a protected area.
In total, they uncovered 88 skylights, star-shaped and octagonal, in the roof of this Moorish-styled bar with tiled walls that takes its name from La Giralda — once the minaret of the Great Mosque that now serves as the Cathedral’s bell tower.