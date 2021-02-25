Man killed over minor dispute

MANSEHRA: A man was killed over a minor dispute in the Lassan Nawab area here on Wednesday.

Muhammad Rafique and Mukhan Khan exchanged harsh words over a petty issue and the former threw a stone on his head.

The injured was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Pulrah where doctors pronounced him dead.

The body was handed over to the family after doctors completed the medico-legal formalities there.

The police after lodging the first information report started raids to arrest the accused who managed to flee following the incident.

Meanwhile, the tehsil administration seized over 200kg of polythene bags being sold in markets despite the ban imposed by the district administration last month. Assistant Commissioner Javed Sardar Marwat paid a surprise visit at various shops and seized the contrabands. He also seized over 50kg of Gutka from a shop and sealed it.