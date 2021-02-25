Call for integrating private sector demands with PSDP

Islamabad : Member (Private Sector Development) at the Planning Commission Asim Saeed on Wednesday said the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives is the investment arm of the government and is keen to align private sector demands in PSDP.

He was addressing a meeting of Industry and Enterprise Sub-Committee meeting of National Advisory Committee of Planning Commission that met under the convenorship of Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, head of Sustainable Development Policy Institute here Wednesday.

Mr Saeed exhorted the private sector to be forthcoming so that its demands-based proposals may get incorporated in the PSDP through relevant ministries.

Chairperson Competition Commission of Pakistan Rahat Kaunain Hassan endorsing the importance of a mapping exercise to find out private sector’s need observed that CCP did not receive any report of any industry being non-competitive due to Covid-19. She said that this shows the resilience in our industrial sector.

Earlier, Dr Suleri stressed that a better coordination and cooperation between the public and private sector is need of the hour to resolve various issues being faced by the private sector. The sub-committee is one such forum that may serve as a bridge between both sectors. This bridging is critically important, especially to foster trade and business activities after Covid-19, he explained.

Asfandyar, Managing Director, Hub Leather, opined that due to quick reopening of the lockdowns, the leather sector, especially the retail side is showing improvement. However, several challenges persist on the demand side. He highlighted the need of focusing on the retail side of the industry.

Ashraf Malik, CEO, Unique Medical System, said that after the second wave of Corona in the EU and USA, they have been facing lowering demands from these regions. MA Jabbar, Chief Executive, Qaim Automotive, highlighted the need to provide SMEs, the type of incentives and stimulus package at par with the large-scale industries.

While representing the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company, Rabia Zia and Amir Saleemi said that timely provision of gas and electricity along with other infrastructure can give an impetus to the industries.