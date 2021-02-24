NAB Pindi files 30 references of Modarba cases: Rs644.87m recovered, assets worth Rs1646.5m frozen

ISLAMABAD: The NAB Rawalpindi has filed 30 references of Modarba cases in accountability courts and recovered Rs644.87 million besides cautioned/froze assets worth Rs1646.5 million.

NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) chaired a meeting Tuesday to review the latest progress on Modarba cases at the NAB Headquarters.

The number of affectees are 31524 whereas the NAB has arrested 45 accused persons in Modarba scam including Mufti Ehsan-ul-Haq, Mufti Ibrar-ul-Haq, Hafiz Muhammad Nawaz, Moeen Aslam, Obaidullah, Mufti Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, Sajjad Ahmed, Asif Javed, Ghulam Rasool Ayubi, Muhammad Hussain Ahmed, Hamid Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan, Bilal Khan Bangash, Matiur Rehman, Muhammad Numan Qureshi, Syed Aksheed Hussain, Muhammad Adil Butt, Muhammad Saqib, Umair Ahmed, Aqeel Abbasi, Mufti Hanif Khan, Nazeer Ahmed Ibrahim Alshoriam and Saifullah etc.

During the meeting, it was informed that in Modarba case, NAB Rawalpindi had filed reference in accountability court Islamabad against Mufti Ehsan-ul-Haq, CEO of M/s Fayazi Group of Industries Modarba case along with nine other accused persons.

The accountability court Islamabad awarded 10 years imprisonment and Rs9 billion fine to Mufti Ehsan-ul-Haq while his nine other co-accused were imposed Rs1 billion fine.

That conviction was maximum in the NAB’s history. While the accused Mufti Ehsan-ul-Haq, CEO of M/s Fayazi Group of Industries Modarba case along with nine other accused persons were convicted after detailed perusal of solid evidence presented by NAB Rawalpindi as per law in the accountability court.

NAB Rawalpindi had filed a reference in accountability court Islamabad against Ghulam Rasool Ayubi and other persons in the Modarba case on charges of corruption, corrupt practices and cheating the public at large under the ploy of Islamic mode of investment.

The accountability court awarded a 10 years jail sentence to Ghulam Rasool Ayubi along with a fine of Rs3.7 billion in corruption reference of Modarba case which was filed by NAB Rawalpindi.

The NAB Rawalpindi has filed corruption references in accountability court Rawalpindi against Muhammad Nazeer CEO Islamic investment and other accused persons in the Modarba case on charges of corruption, corrupt practices and cheating public at large under the ploy of Islamic mode of investment worth Rs95.52 million.

The NAB Rawalpindi has filed reference in accountability court Rawalpindi against Muhammad Bilal of Bilal Trading Corporation and other accused persons in Modarba case on charges of corruption, corrupt practices and cheating public at large under the ploy of Islamic mode of investment worth Rs48.410 million.

The NAB Rawalpindi had filed reference in accountability court Rawalpindi against Shamsur Rehman CEO M/s Al Baraka Marketing (Pvt) Ltd and other accused persons in Modarba case on charges of corruption, corrupt practices and cheating public at large under the ploy of Islamic mode of investment worth Rs25.02 million.

The NAB Rawalpindi had filed reference in accountability court Rawalpindi against Muhammad Yasir s/o Muhammad Gulistan, CEO Al Jazeera International and other accused persons in Modarba case on charges of corruption, corrupt practices and cheating public at large under the ploy of Islamic mode of investment worth Rs5.95 million.

It was informed that during the investigations of Modarba/Musharka scams, it transpired that the accused persons induced the public at large to invest their money in their businesses’ illegal Modarba/Musharka business against attractive profits and thus looted the general public. The investigation teams are trying hard for recovery of looted money and have traced some properties, houses and agricultural lands which have been seized/frozen.

Speaking in the meeting, the NAB chairman said the anti-graft body is committed to making Pakistan corruption-free by utilising all its resources and adopting the policy of “Accountability for All” as per law. He said the NAB’s anti-corruption strategy has started yielding excellent results. He appreciated the performance of NAB Rawalpindi and directed all ranks of officers/officials to make all out efforts for arrest of proclaimed offenders in Modarba/Musharka scams so that the recovered money could be returned to the affectees. He also directed to pursue proactively Modarba/Musharka corruption cases on the basis of solid evidence as per law.