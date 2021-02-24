Three more corona deaths in Multan

MULTAN: Three corona patients died at the Nishtar Hospital on Tuesday.

They were identified as Sarfraz Ahmed of Toba Tek Singh, Allah Wasaya and Muslim Aqeel of Multan. The hospital sources said that there were 59 corona patients were under treatment at the corona ward of the Nishtar Hospital, including 24 positive, 19 suspects and 16 suspects.

The health authorities said that 492 corona tests were conducted in Multan division during the last 24 horus and 29 of them, tested positive. Similarly, six patients tested corona positive in Multan while two patients tested corona positive in Khanewal.