Nine women arrested over Philippines bomb plot

MANILA: Nine women suspected of plotting to blow up military targets in the restive southern Philippines have been arrested, the army said on Tuesday. Security forces detained the women and seized bomb-making equipment during raids on Friday of several homes on Muslim-majority Jolo island, a stronghold of the Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf group.