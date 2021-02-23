NHA extends deadline for completion of KKH section

ABBOTTABAD: the National Highways Authority (NHA) has extended its deadline for completion of about 7km piece of Karakoram Highway in Abbottabad from February 28 to March 15, 2021 whereas according to the official record, the completion target time would be 21st May 2021.

The project worth of Rs240 million, which includes carpeting of 7.2km road, drainage, concrete shoulders on each side and asphaltic road has been creating acute problem and traffic jam for hours and pollution level has also crossed the dangerous level becoming a threat to health.

This is causing great hardships to the citizens and creates traffic jams all the time, especially in peak hours where long queues can be witnessed on both sides of the road. Assistant Director of NHA Wasiullah Khan, when contacted, said that the deadline of the project had extended to March 15 as they have been trying their hard to complete this project before time. He further said the project was supposed to be completed within six months.

Earlier Deputy Director NHA Masood Khan said the target time has been reduced from six months to three months by increasing machinery as well as labour on the road and last week of February was fixed deadline for completion of the project. The project has doubled the machinery and labour.