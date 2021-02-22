Police constable martyred in Bannu

BANNU: Unknown motorcyclist martyred a constable in the jurisdiction of Domail Police Station in the district on Sunday.

Police Constable Naqibullah, who was posted at the Nalakasho police post, was coming back after performing duty at Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) examination in Bannu Township.

The police said that unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him at Bodinkhel area. He received multiple bullet injuries and martyred on the spot. The police have started investigation in the case.