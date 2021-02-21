Plunderers united for Senate polls: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that those who chanted the slogan 'Respect the Vote' on the occasion of Daska by-election, have tarnished the dignity of the vote.

“The PTI is a peaceful party, while the PML-N pursuing the policy of violence and bullying. The government is fighting the mafia in the Senate elections. Success in the Senate elections will help defeat the mafia and establish the rule of law in the country. Those who plundered national wealth in the past are united but they will have to be held accountable now.” He expressed these views while addressing a function during his visit to various Union Councils of NA-156 here on Saturday. He said the Prime Minister desires to do something for the country to change the lives of the people and devising policies for this purpose.

“Everyone knows about the economic situation when we got the government. No one goes to the IMF voluntarily. When the situation deteriorated so much, we had to go to the IMF," he said. “Exports from all over the world, especially from other countries in the region, have decreased except Pakistan where the tax growth is increasing,” he said, adding, “the government has achieved revenue targets of the last seven months.”

“In the past, the rupee was deliberately overvalued. During that period, imported products became popular which weakened our local industry. Dollar reserves were depleted. The PTI wants to strengthen the national economy and reduce prices and control inflation. The government has taken drastic decisions to improve the country's economy and reduce expenditures in all important offices, including the Prime Minister's House and the Presidency,” he said.

He said the government was taking steps to boost the tax net and meet with basic needs of the people as expenses of health education and clean water facilities cannot be borne permanently by borrowing from outside. “Development of the region is government’s top priority. In the past, every sector of the region has been deliberately ignored. Our government pursuing an integrated strategy for the equitable and sustainable development of all sectors,” he added.