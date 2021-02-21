15 suspects held in Buner operation

DAGGAR: Police arrested 15 suspects during a search and strike operation in Elum Mountains of Buner district on Saturday.

District Police Officer Abdur Rasheed told journalists that cops of Elite Force, district security branch and special operation group participated in the operation, conducted in the hilly terrains of Elum Mountains.

He said that they conducted operations on suspicion that antisocial elements might be hiding in the difficult terrains of the mountains.

He said security had been tightened in various parts of the district.