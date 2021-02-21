close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
February 21, 2021

15 suspects held in Buner operation

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
February 21, 2021

DAGGAR: Police arrested 15 suspects during a search and strike operation in Elum Mountains of Buner district on Saturday.

District Police Officer Abdur Rasheed told journalists that cops of Elite Force, district security branch and special operation group participated in the operation, conducted in the hilly terrains of Elum Mountains.

He said that they conducted operations on suspicion that antisocial elements might be hiding in the difficult terrains of the mountains.

He said security had been tightened in various parts of the district.

Latest News

More From Pakistan