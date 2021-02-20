Qasim Jafri takes over as Avari Hotels Cluster GM

LAHORE: Avari Hotels has acquired the services of renowned hotelier Mr. Qasim Jafri, who comes with 35 years of industry experience. He has taken charge of Avari Hotel Lahore, Avari Xpress Gulberg and Avari Xpress Faisalabad as the Cluster General Manager.

Jafri is a Cornell University Alumni who speaks five languages, also attended hotel schools in Europe and Asia. He is a seasoned professional who has worked with known hotel chains in Europe, Middle East, Canada and Pakistan, namely; Hilton International, Marriot International, Pearl Continental and Avari Hotels International.

He was General Manager of various 5-star hotels around the world and also Director Hospitality Division of Orient Group, CEO Emporium Hospitality and CEO of Nishat Hotels and Properties. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC). He is also on the steering committee of the World Bank funded programme of tourism uplift in Punjab and Member Foreign Minster's Core Group on Cultural Diplomacy.

Jafri is a man of multiple passions like preservation and promotion of poetry, literature, music, environment and heritage. He is also President of the Board of Governors of Goethe Institute, Lahore and a member of the Board of Directors of Dabistan-e-Iqbal, Faiz Foundation and life member of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.