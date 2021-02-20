Four killed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four people were killed in separate incidents in the district on Friday, police and hospital sources said.

In the limit of Parova Police Station, a Datsun pickup (BUC 300), loaded with cattle, collided with a truck (8346-DIK), leaving 15 people injured, two of them critically. Later, the two critically injured persons succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital.

Separately, a youth identified as Muhammad Hashim was hit by a speedy passenger wagon on the Bannu Road and died on the spot. Meanwhile, an old man was killed with a sharp-edged weapon in the limits of University Police Station in Basti Balochan Wali village.