close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 20, 2021

Four killed in DI Khan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 20, 2021

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four people were killed in separate incidents in the district on Friday, police and hospital sources said.

In the limit of Parova Police Station, a Datsun pickup (BUC 300), loaded with cattle, collided with a truck (8346-DIK), leaving 15 people injured, two of them critically. Later, the two critically injured persons succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital.

Separately, a youth identified as Muhammad Hashim was hit by a speedy passenger wagon on the Bannu Road and died on the spot. Meanwhile, an old man was killed with a sharp-edged weapon in the limits of University Police Station in Basti Balochan Wali village.

Latest News

More From Pakistan