Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said Pakistan had no favourites in Afghanistan and its message to all sides was to work together constructively for peace, stability and prosperity. It would open new vistas for trade, economic cooperation and regional connectivity, he added.