Protesters demand resumption of work on Dasu power project

MANSEHRA: The people took to the streets on Friday to demand the resumption of work on the 4,300-megawatt Dasu Hydropower Project.

The protesters raised slogans in support of their demand. They marched through various roads and reached the district secretariat.

They held talks with Deputy Commissioner Arif Khan Yusufzai, Manager, Dasu Dam Project, Anwarul Haq and World Bank representatives.

“We have extended all cooperation to the Wapda and district administration for an early completion of the work on this mega energy project,” MNA Malik Afreen told the protesters who had gathered at the Barsee area of Upper Kohistan.

Adding the work should be resumed. The deputy commissioner assured the protesters that work on the dam would be restarted soon.

The work on the project was suspended last month after five people sustained injuries when Wapda’s security guards opened fire when a group of locals attempted to enter the under-construction tunnel of the dam.