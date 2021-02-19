close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
February 19, 2021

Body of 50-year-old man found

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: A 50-year-old man was found dead in a room of multi-storey building in Shamsabad area here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the residents of the Mariyam Hall said stinking smell of a dead body spread in the building, which was lying on the top floor. Upon information, Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the 20 days old body of Muhammad Nazeer 50 to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) for legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the police and forensic team immediately reached to the spot and started to collect the evidence while further investigation is under progress, Police spokesman said.

