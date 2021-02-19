All-out effort for safe treatment of patients

LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid received equipment and material from World Health Organisation representative for Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Thursday.

As part of the Patient Safety Hospital Initiative, the WHO has provided support to the government. Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ms Silwat Saeed, Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Focal Person for Patient Safety in Punjab Dr Hussain Jaffery and other officials were present.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “I am grateful to the WHO for providing support to six hospitals as part of the Patent Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative. The Minister’s Delivery Unit is managing the Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative to make improvements in public sector hospitals. We are making all out efforts for safe treatment of patients. The WHO has provided this support for Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore, Children's Hospital and Institute of Child Health, Lahore, Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute, Lahore, Indus Manawan Hospital, Lahore, Govt Shahbaz Sharif Hospital, Multan and Civil Hospital, Bahawalpur.”

The support includes two addressograph machines, two Path Lab Barcode, four Patient Assisted Transfer Sheets, two Patient Wrist Band Printers, two Apnea Alarm for neonates, two Resuscitation Trolleys, two Double Lock Narcotics Cabinet, 23 Waste Baskets of different colors, 23 storage racks and 23 hand washing dispensers with consumables, the minister said.

WHO representative for Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala said that Minister’s Delivery Unit and WHO’s partnership on Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative was producing encouraging results. He said the WHO would continue to support Punjab government. The WHO representative for Pakistan also visited Thalassemia Prevention Programme and appreciated its performance.