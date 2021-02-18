ASI among four arrested for fraud in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four persons including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Talash Police Station who had allegedly deceived a cabdriver by putting fake currency notes inside his car.

Talking to this correspondent, station house officer (SHO) of Talash Police Station Ayub Khan said on February 12, they had arrested a taxicab driver Muhammad Asad Aslam hailing from Taxila, Punjab and recovered counterfeit currency of Rs1,89,000 from his possession. “After conducting an investigation into the matter on the directives of the district police officer (DPO) Lower Dir, it was revealed that one Arshad, hailing from Thana area of Malakand, had booked the cab in Taxila, while ASI Abdul Wahab Khan, Nooran Shah and Qabil Sher, hailing from Talash area, were also his accomplices and the gang was involved in deceiving the innocent driver,” he said.

Ayub said it was revealed during the investigation that Arshad brought the taxi from Taxila and put fake currency notes inside the car when they stopped at a hotel in Talash for tea and in the meanwhile ASI Abdul Wahab came and recovered the counterfeit currency from the cab while also arresting the driver Muhammad Asad Aslam.

The investigation further revealed that ASI Abdul Wahab first demanded Rs300,000 from the cabdriver but when he refused to pay the amount, the arrested the driver and registered a case against him. All the four were arrested while the innocent cabdriver was released from the lock-up, he said.